World
Six migrants killed by Mexican troops

AFP, Tuxtla Gutiérrez
Fri Oct 4, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri Oct 4, 2024 12:00 AM

Soldiers chasing suspicious vehicles on a highway in Mexico opened fire and killed six migrants, the defense ministry said Wednesday.

The patrol found 33 migrants from countries including Egypt, Nepal, Cuba, India and Pakistan, it said, without specifying the nationalities of those killed in the incident late Tuesday in southern Chiapas state.

The two soldiers who opened fire have been removed from their duties pending an investigation, according to a statement.

It said the patrol saw a vehicle traveling at high speed and apparently attempting to flee.

