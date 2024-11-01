Six dead as boat carrying 100 arrives in Indonesia

Six people have died as nearly 100 Rohingyas landed by boat in Indonesia's Aceh province, a local fishing community said yesterday, in the latest wave of arrivals to the Southeast Asian country in recent days.

Miftach Tjut Adek, chief of the community, told Reuters that the 96 arrivals, including seven children, were still at the local beach in the eastern part of Aceh on Sumatra island.

"There is no solution yet, they are still at the beach," said Miftach.

About 300 Rohingyas came ashore last week in Indonesia's Aceh and North Sumatra provinces. The United Nations' refugee agency UNHCR has called on Indonesia's government to ensure their safety.

UNHCR was providing aid to the Rohingyas together with local authorities, a spokesperson in Indonesia said.

Between October and April, when the seas are calmer, many Rohingya Muslims leave Myanmar on rickety boats for Thailand, Muslim-majority Indonesia, Malaysia and Bangladesh.

The Rohingyas leave Buddhist-majority Myanmar, where they are regarded as foreign interlopers from South Asia and are denied citizenship and subjected to abuse.