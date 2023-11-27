Sierra Leone declares nationwide curfew

Sierra Leone has declared a nationwide curfew after unidentified gunmen attacked a military barracks and attempted to break into an armoury in the capital, Freetown, the government said yesterday.

A government statement said the security forces were in control of the situation. "In the early hours of Sunday, some unidentified individuals attempted to break into the military armoury at the Wilberforce barracks. The have been rebuffed," information minister Chernor Bah said in the statement.

"A nationwide curfew has been declared with immediate effect ... We strongly advise citizens to stay indoors," the statement added.

A senior official told Reuters that the central prison in Freetown was open and some inmates had escaped. The prison, designed to hold 324 inmates, held over 2,000 in 2019, according to a US State Department report.

It was not clear how many had broken out of the facility, but videos shared on social media showed several people fleeing from the area of the prison.