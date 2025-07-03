Siemens says US has lifted chip software curbs on China, Bloomberg News reports

Germany's Siemens SIEGn.DE has received a notice from the U.S. government saying restrictions on the export of chip design software to China have been lifted, Bloomberg News reported citing a statement from the tech company.

Siemens has restored complete access to its software and technology for Chinese customers, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

The German company and the U.S. Department of Commerce did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Earlier on Wednesday, the U.S. sent letters to ethane producers to rescind a restrictive licensing requirement on exports to China imposed last month.

Last week, the United States and China resolved issues over rare earth mineral and magnet shipments to the U.S., settling a dispute that had undermined a trade deal reached in May.

While the pair disputed rare earth trade issues, the U.S. curbed aviation exports including suspending licenses for GE Aerospace to ship jet engines for the C919 of Chinese airplane maker COMAC CMAFC.UL.

The U.S. also suspended licenses for nuclear equipment suppliers to sell to Chinese power plants and restricted exports including from electronic design automation software makers Cadence Design Systems CDNS.O, Synopsys SNPS.O and Siemens EDA.

China's commerce ministry said on Friday that following talks with the U.S., the countries have confirmed a framework under which China will review export applications for controlled items while the U.S. will cancel corresponding restrictive measures.

Last month, Synopsys resumed offering some services in China, easing a suspension it had implemented to comply with U.S. export controls.