Thu Aug 28, 2025 01:20 AM
Last update on: Thu Aug 28, 2025 01:21 AM

Shooting reported at church in Minneapolis

Thu Aug 28, 2025 01:20 AM
Last update on: Thu Aug 28, 2025 01:21 AM
Minneapolis police responded to a shooting at a Catholic church and school in the south end of the US city yesterday, and authorities said the shooter had been "contained."

It is unclear if there were any casualties in the shooting and if so, how many.

"There is no active threat to the community at this time. The shooter is contained," the City of Minneapolis said on X.

The shooting occurred at the Annunciation Church, which is also home to an elementary school with students from preschool through eighth grade, according to its website.

The first day of the school year was Monday, based on a post on the school's Facebook page.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a post on that DHS is monitoring the situation and were in communication with our local authorities.

