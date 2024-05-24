Ship targeted by ‘missile’ attack off Yemen

A missile attack targeted a commercial vessel transiting southwest of Yemen's port city of Hodeidah without causing any damage or casualties, maritime security firms said yesterday.

The vessel was "suspiciously approached" 68 nautical miles (125 kilometres) off Hodeidah, Ambrey said, without identifying the ship or the flag that it was flying.

"The vessel had undergone what she described as a 'missile attack' at the location," it added, noting that "no injuries or damages were reported".

The UK Maritime Trade Operations also reported an incident at the same location, with "a missile impacting the water in close proximity" to the ship.