Ship attacked by Houthi rebels in Red Sea sinks

Five crew members rescued

A mission was under way yesterday to rescue crew from the Eternity C cargo ship which sank in the Red Sea following an attack that killed at least four crew members.

Security firms involved in the operation said four crew members and one armed guard from the vessel have been pulled from the water, where they had been for more than 24 hours.

They said they had not yet made visual contact with the restof the 22-member crew nor two more guards who were aboard.

"We will continue to search for the remaining crew until the last light," said an official at Greece-based maritime risk management firm Diaplous.