AFP, Madrid
Mon Jul 14, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Jul 14, 2025 12:48 AM

Several hurt in anti-migrant unrest in Spanish town

Several people were hurt in a second night of anti-migrant unrest in the Spanish town of Torre Pacheco after a pensioner was beaten up, authorities said yesterday.

Despite a major police presence, groups armed with batons roamed the streets looking for foreign-origin people, regional newspaper La Opinion de Murcia reported.

The regional government did not say how many people were injured but stated that at least one person had been arrested for the violence.

The unrest erupted after a 68-year-old man told Spanish media he was beaten up in the street on Wednesday by three youths of North African origin.

The attack was filmed and put on social media.

The town hall organised a demonstration on Friday that was intended to be peaceful but where far-right elements shouted anti-migrant slogans.

One group, named "Deport Them Now", posted a message on social media calling for attacks against people of North African origin.

Spanish authorities launched an appeal for calm yesterday in the town of 36,000 people.

