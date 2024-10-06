Several die in bid to cross Channel

Several people died, including a young child, when an overcrowded boat attempted to cross the Channel to Britain, French authorities said yesterday.

A French tow vessel, the Abeille Normandie, picked up 14 people on board, including the deceased during a rescue mission between 8:00 and 9:00 am, officials said.

Olivier Barbarin, the mayor of the coastal town of Le Portel in northern France, said the child was around four years old.

The injured person was airlifted to hospital in Boulogne.

French authorities seek to stop people taking to the water but do not intervene once they are afloat except for rescue purposes, citing safety concerns.