Serbian police kill armed man in arrest shootout

A man has been shot dead by Serbian police, the interior minister said yesterday, after being connected with the attacker behind a crossbow shooting at the Israeli embassy in Belgrade in June.

Interior minister Ivica Dacic said the man fired shots toward the police near the southern city of Novi Pazar late Saturday and refused to surrender.

"During the arrest, he resisted, fired three to four shots at the police, and members of the Special Anti-Terrorist Unit neutralised him," Dacic told local media.

He added that the man had previously been convicted and jailed for terrorist offences.

The police operation took place in the village of Hotkovo, near Novi Pazar -- a historical and political centre of Serbia's Bosniak Muslim minority.