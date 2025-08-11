Chinese expert spurns India’s claims of downing Pakistani jets during May conflict

China's former defence attache in South Asia Cheng Xizhong yesterday spurned India's much-delayed claim that it had shot down six Pakistani aircraft during the May conflict, terming it "self-amusement".

Having faced international coverage of its own craft being downed by Pakistan and scathing criticism from the opposition, India's Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh — three months after the conflict — claimed on Saturday that his country had shot down five Pakistani fighter jets and one other military aircraft during those clashes.

While Pakistan had already denied that India downed any of its aircraft, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif swiftly rubbished Singh's "belated assertions" on Saturday.

Commenting on the matter yesterday, Cheng said India's allegations lacked strong evidence and have been "widely questioned by the international community, being considered groundless", the Associated Press of Pakistan reported.

"The end of the war must be fair, and I am grateful to everyone who stands with Ukraine…" — Zelensky thanks European leaders

Singh's remarks were "comical, implausible and unconvincing". "We may call it self-amusement," he said in a statement.

Pakistan said it downed six Indian planes during the conflict. India's highest-ranking general has also acknowledged that its forces suffered losses in the air, but denied losing six aircraft.

"The Indian side has not presented any evidence, such as photos of the wreckage of the fighter jets, radar monitoring data, etc, while the Pakistani side had previously presented a large amount of relevant evidence of shooting down the Indian fighter jets," Cheng noted.