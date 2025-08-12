Says Zelensky; Ukrainian drones hit Russian missile component plant

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky yesterday warned against capitulating to the demands of Vladimir Putin ahead of talks this week between the Russian leader and US President Donald Trump.

"Russia refuses to stop the killings, and therefore must not receive any rewards or benefits. And this is not just a moral position -- it is a rational one. Concessions do not persuade a killer," he said in a statement published on social media.

Meanwhile, Ukraine struck a Russian plant producing missile components in Nizhny Novgorod region in a drone attack overnight, an official in Ukraine's domestic security service said yesterday.

At least four drones hit the Arzamas manufacturing plant, the official told Reuters. The plant, it added, is producing control systems and other components for Russian X-32 and X-101 missiles.

EU foreign ministers were due to hold emergency talks yesterday to discuss their next steps before talks between presidents Putin and Trump, as Europe fears any deal made without Ukraine could force unacceptable compromises.

The two leaders will meet in the US state of Alaska on Friday to try to resolve the three-year war but the European Union has insisted that Kyiv and European powers should be part of any deal to end the conflict.

The idea of a US-Russia meeting without Zelensky has raised concerns that a deal would require Kyiv to cede swathes of territory, which the EU has rejected.

The US is working to "schedule" a meeting between Trump and his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts, Vice President JD Vance said Sunday. "We're at a point now where we're trying to figure out, frankly, scheduling and things like that around when these three leaders could sit down and discuss an end to this conflict," Vance said.