World
AFP, Soweto
Thu May 30, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu May 30, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

World

S Africa votes with ANC dominance under threat

Final results not expected before weekend
AFP, Soweto
Thu May 30, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu May 30, 2024 12:00 AM

South Africa's ruling ANC was fighting yesterday to defy expectations that it could lose its three-decade-long exclusive grip on power, as voters turned out for a watershed general election.

More than 27 million voters are registered for the most uncertain poll since the African National Congress (ANC) led the nation out of apartheid rule. Full results are not expected before the weekend.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

With opposition challenges from both the left and right, unemployment and crime at record levels and a new generation growing up with no memory of the struggle against white-minority rule, the ruling party may be forced to share power.

After voting, President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is seeking re-election, said: "I have no doubt whatsoever in my heart of hearts that the people will once again invest confidence in ANC to continue leading this country. "The people of SA will give the ANC a firm majority."

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|প্রাকৃতিক দুর্যোগ

লোনাপানিতে ভেসে গেছে সুন্দরবনের পুকুর, হুমকির মুখে বাস্তুতন্ত্র

সুন্দরবনের সাতক্ষীরা রেঞ্জে বন্যপ্রাণীর খাবার পানির চাহিদা পূরণে যে ১৬টি পুকুর খোঁড়া হয়েছিল সেগুলোর সবগুলোই সাগরের লোনাপানিতে ভেসে গেছে। এতে পশুপাখির পাশাপাশি বনের ওপর নির্ভরশীল জেলে-বাওয়ালী ও...

৫৬ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘অনির্ভরযোগ্য আচরণ’: আ. লীগ সংশ্লিষ্ট ১৪৮ অ্যাকাউন্ট-পেজ সরিয়ে দিল ফেসবুক

৭ মিনিট আগে
push notification