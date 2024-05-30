S Africa votes with ANC dominance under threat

Final results not expected before weekend

South Africa's ruling ANC was fighting yesterday to defy expectations that it could lose its three-decade-long exclusive grip on power, as voters turned out for a watershed general election.

More than 27 million voters are registered for the most uncertain poll since the African National Congress (ANC) led the nation out of apartheid rule. Full results are not expected before the weekend.

With opposition challenges from both the left and right, unemployment and crime at record levels and a new generation growing up with no memory of the struggle against white-minority rule, the ruling party may be forced to share power.

After voting, President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is seeking re-election, said: "I have no doubt whatsoever in my heart of hearts that the people will once again invest confidence in ANC to continue leading this country. "The people of SA will give the ANC a firm majority."