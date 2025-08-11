Russian strikes kill 5 in Ukraine

Kyiv hits oil refinery in Saratov region

A new round of Moscow's shelling and drone attacks killed five people in Ukraine yesterday, authorities said, while Kyiv hit an oil refinery in Russia's Saratov region.

There was no reduction in hostilities on the frontline, even as the US and Russia agreed to hold a summit in a bid to resolve the conflict, which, so far doesn't include Ukraine.

"Three people killed, one wounded in Zaporizhzhia region as a result of Russian shelling," Ukraine's police said, adding that two more civilians died in the Donetsk region.