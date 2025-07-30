World
AFP, Kyiv
Wed Jul 30, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 30, 2025 12:17 AM

Most Viewed

World
World

Russian strike on Ukraine prison kills 17

Wed Jul 30, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 30, 2025 12:17 AM
Says Kyiv; Kremlin ‘noted’ Trump’s statement on deadline for truce deal
AFP, Kyiv
Wed Jul 30, 2025 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Jul 30, 2025 12:17 AM

A Russian airstrike on a prison in southeastern Ukraine overnight killed 17 inmates and wounded dozens of others, Kyiv said yesterday, after Washington pressured Russia to end its invasion.

The strike came hours  after US President Donald Trump issued Moscow with a new deadline to end its grinding invasion of Ukraine -- now in its fourth year -- or face tough new sanctions.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

And it also comes on the three-year anniversary of a strike on another detention facility in occupied Ukrainian territory that Kyiv blamed on Moscow and that was reported to have killed dozens of captured Ukrainian soldiers.

"It was a deliberate strike, intentional, not accidental," President Zelensky said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Russia had "taken note" of a statement by President Trump that he was shortening his deadline for Moscow to agree an end to the war in Ukraine or face new sanctions on Russia and buyers of its exports.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

রাজনৈতিক সংশ্লিষ্টতার অভিযোগে সেনা কর্মকর্তার বিরুদ্ধে তদন্ত আদালত গঠন: আইএসপিআর

বিজ্ঞপ্তিতে বলা হয়, সম্প্রতি একটি আইনশৃঙ্খলা রক্ষাকারী বাহিনীর মাধ্যমে বাংলাদেশ সেনাবাহিনীর এক কর্মকর্তার বিরুদ্ধে রাজনৈতিক সংশ্লিষ্টতা সংক্রান্ত অভিযোগ পাওয়া যায়। অভিযোগটি পাওয়ার সাথে সাথে...

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বিদ্যুৎ ও জ্বালানি

রূপপুর প্রকল্পের প্রথম ইউনিটে পারমাণবিক জ্বালানি লোড নভেম্বরে 

এইমাত্র