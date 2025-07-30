Russian strike on Ukraine prison kills 17

Says Kyiv; Kremlin ‘noted’ Trump’s statement on deadline for truce deal

A Russian airstrike on a prison in southeastern Ukraine overnight killed 17 inmates and wounded dozens of others, Kyiv said yesterday, after Washington pressured Russia to end its invasion.

The strike came hours after US President Donald Trump issued Moscow with a new deadline to end its grinding invasion of Ukraine -- now in its fourth year -- or face tough new sanctions.

And it also comes on the three-year anniversary of a strike on another detention facility in occupied Ukrainian territory that Kyiv blamed on Moscow and that was reported to have killed dozens of captured Ukrainian soldiers.

"It was a deliberate strike, intentional, not accidental," President Zelensky said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Russia had "taken note" of a statement by President Trump that he was shortening his deadline for Moscow to agree an end to the war in Ukraine or face new sanctions on Russia and buyers of its exports.