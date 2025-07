Roman Starovoyt, dismissed earlier Monday by President Vladimir Putin, committed suicide, the Russian Investigative Committee announced in a statement. Photo: Sputnik via AFP

Russia's former transport minister Roman Starovoyt killed himself Monday hours after being dismissed by President Vladimir Putin, Russian news agencies reported.

Starovoyt shot himself in a Moscow suburb after the dismissal was announced, news agencies reported. The country's Investigative Committee said his body was found in his car.