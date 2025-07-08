Russian forces claim first foothold

Transport minister fired by Putin reportedly shoots himself dead

Russia said yesterday it captured its first village in Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region after grinding towards the border for months, dealing a physchological blow for Kyiv as its worries mount.

Moscow launched a fresh large-scale drone and missile barrage before the announcement, including on Ukraine's army recruitment centres, as part of an escalating series of attacks that come as ceasefire talks led by the United States stall.

The Russian defence ministry said its forces captured the village of Dachne in the Dnipropetrovsk region, an important industrial mining territory that has also come under mounting Russian air attacks.

Russian strikes killed at least four people and wounded more than 30 others across Ukraine early yesterday, spurring evacuations from damaged housing blocs and sending civilians to bomb shelters, reports AFP.

Meanwhile, Russia's former transport minister Roman Starovoit shot himself dead in Odintsovo following his dismissal by President Vladimir Putin yesterday, the pro-government newspaper Izvestia reported, citing unnamed sources.

Starovoit's ouster came after nearly 500 flights were grounded at major Russian airports on July 5–6 due to security threats from Ukrainian drone attacks, reports The Kyiv Independent.