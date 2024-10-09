Russian attack on Kharkiv injures 21

World
Reuters, Kyiv
Wed Oct 9, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Oct 9, 2024 12:00 AM

A Russian attack on the city of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine injured at least 21 people yesterday, including a child, regional officials said.

Governor Oleh Syniehubov said via the Telegram messaging app that the attack had damaged infrastructure and the authorities were working to verify the type of weapon used.

He and Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov said it was likely that a civilian production facility had been hit. Terekhov said a fire had broken out.

