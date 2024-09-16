World
Reuters, Kyiv
Mon Sep 16, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Sep 16, 2024 12:05 AM

UKRAINE CITY

Russian air strike injures 30 civilians

At least 30 people, including three children, were injured when a Russian guided bomb hit a high-rise residential building in Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine yesterday.

"The rescue operation in Kharkiv continues. A Russian air strike. An ordinary residential building, a multi-storey building, was damaged.

There is a fire and rubble between the 9th and 12th floors," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on the Telegram messenger app.

He posted photos of smoke and fire billowing out of the windows of a multi-storey building. All windows had been blown out.

push notification