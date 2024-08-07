Russia targets Kyiv with missile strikes

Foils Ukrainian border incursions

A Russian missile attack on the city of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine damaged a medical clinic and injured at least five people yesterday, the governor of the Kharkiv region said.

Oleh Syniehubov also said on the Telegram messaging app that the Russian forces had used Iskander ballistic missile in the morning attack, adding that it had damaged dozens of cars and residential buildings and some administrative buildings.

Local authorities said earlier that the Russian strike on the central part of Kharkiv city had caused a fire.

A Russian governor yesterday said Ukrainain forces had attempted border incursions into the southern Kursk region.

"Today we are getting information from the Sudzha and Korenevo districts about attempts by Ukrainian armed forces to break through into the Kursk region," acting governor Alexei Smirnov wrote on Telegram.

He said that border guards and Russian soldiers "had prevented the border from being breached".

Sudzha and Korenevo are close to Ukraine's Sumy region.

Ukraine has not commented on the reports but the head of the Sumy region military administration, Oleksiy Drozdenko, told residents to pay attention to air raid alerts.

Armed combatants from Ukraine have made several brief incursions into Russia, reports Reuters.

These have involved units of Russians fighting in support of Kyiv -- the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Freedom of Russia Legion.

Russia has pushed back against these attacks but has sometimes needed to deploy artillery and aviation.

In May, Russian forces also pushed across the border into Ukraine's Kharkiv region, taking a significant amount of territory.

The Mash Telegram channel, seen as close to Russian security forces, wrote that an attack began in the early hours involving small groups of Ukrainian soldiers and fighters from the Russian Volunteer Corps.

Russia was striking the attackers with aviation and artillery, Mash wrote.

The head of Russia's General Staff, Valery Gerasimov, visited troop positions in occupied parts of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, the defence ministry said yesterday.