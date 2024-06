Local residents inspect the site of a destroyed residential building following an aerial bomb in the centre of Kharkiv, on June 22, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo: AFP/SERGEY BOBOK

Russia today summoned the US ambassador to the foreign ministry over what it said was Washington's "responsibility" for a Ukrainian strike on Crimea that killed four people, including two children.

The foreign ministry said it told US envoy Lynne Tracy that Washington "bears equal responsibility with the Kyiv regime for this atrocity," and that the strike would "not go unpunished."