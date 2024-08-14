Russia strikes back in Kursk region

Halts Ukraine’s advance

Russian forces yesterday struck back at Ukrainian troops with missiles, drones and airstrikes in actions that one senior commander said had halted Ukraine's advance after the biggest attack on sovereign Russian territory since the war began.

Ukrainian soldiers smashed through the Russian border a week ago in a surprise attack that Russian President Vladimir Putin said was aimed at improving Kyiv's negotiating position ahead of possible talks and slowing the advance of Russian forces along the front.

Ukraine carved out a slice of Russian territory, illustrating the weakness of Russia's border defences and prompting Moscow to evacuate at least 200,000 people while it rushed in reserves and imposed a security lockdown. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia had to be forced to make peace.

Meanwhile, Ukraine said yesterday it had no interest in occupying territory in Kursk region and that its major cross-border incursion would complicate Russian military logistics and its ability to send more units to fight in Ukraine's east.

Russian war bloggers reported intense battles across the Kursk front as Ukrainian forces tried to expand their control, though they said Russia was bringing in soldiers and heavy weaponry and had repelled many of the Ukrainian attacks.