Russia starts trial for WSJ reporter

A shaven-headed Evan Gershkovich went on trial behind closed doors yesterday in a Russian court where the US journalist is facing accusations of espionage.

Prosecutors say the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reporter gathered secret information on the orders of the US Central Intelligence Agency about a company that manufactures tanks for Russia's war in Ukraine. If convicted, he faces a sentence of up to 20 years.

Gershkovich, his newspaper and the US government all reject the allegations and say that he was just doing his job as a reporter accredited by Russia's Foreign Ministry to work there.

"His case is not about evidence, procedural norms, or the rule of law. It is about the Kremlin using American citizens to achieve its political objectives," the US embassy in Moscow said in a statement, calling for Gershkovich's immediate release.