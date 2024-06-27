World
Reuters, Yekaterinburg
Thu Jun 27, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Jun 27, 2024 01:18 AM

Most Viewed

World
SPY CHARGES

Russia starts trial for WSJ reporter

Reuters, Yekaterinburg
Thu Jun 27, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Jun 27, 2024 01:18 AM

A shaven-headed Evan Gershkovich went on trial behind closed doors yesterday in a Russian court where the US journalist is facing accusations of espionage.

Prosecutors say the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reporter gathered secret information on the orders of the US Central Intelligence Agency about a company that manufactures tanks for Russia's war in Ukraine. If convicted, he faces a sentence of up to 20 years.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Gershkovich, his newspaper and the US government all reject the allegations and say that he was just doing his job as a reporter accredited by Russia's Foreign Ministry to work there.

"His case is not about evidence, procedural norms, or the rule of law. It is about the Kremlin using American citizens to achieve its political objectives," the US embassy in Moscow said in a statement, calling for Gershkovich's immediate release.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|ক্যাম্পাস

বেনজীরের পিএইচডি ডিগ্রি বাতিলে ঢাবি সিনেটে প্রস্তাব

সিনেট সদস্য বলেন, বেনজীর আহমেদ ভর্তির যোগ্যতা পূরণ না করলেও বিশ্ববিদ্যালয় থেকে ডিগ্রি পেয়েছেন।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

তারেক রহমানকে ফিরিয়ে আনতে কূটনৈতিক চেষ্টা অব্যাহত আছে: প্রধানমন্ত্রী

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification