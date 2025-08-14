Russia restricts Telegram, WhatsApp calls

Cites law breaches

Russia has started restricting some Telegram and WhatsApp calls, accusing the foreign-owned platforms of failing to share information with law enforcement in fraud and terrorism cases, the digital development ministry said yesterday.

Russia has clashed with foreign tech platforms for several years over content and data storage in a simmering dispute that intensified after Moscow's February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, with critics arguing that Russia is trying to expand its control over the country's internet space.

President Vladimir Putin has authorised the development of a state-backed messaging app integrated with government services, as Moscow seeks to establish what it calls digital sovereignty by promoting home-grown services and reducing its dependence on platforms such as WhatsApp and Telegram.

"In order to counteract criminals... measures are being taken to partially restrict calls on these foreign messengers," the Interfax news agency quoted communications regulator Roskomnadzor as saying. "No other restrictions have been imposed on their functionality."

WhatsApp owner Meta Platforms and Telegram did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reuters reporters verified the restrictions, noting that voice calls on Telegram had barely been functioning since August 11 and that WhatsApp calls had been rendered impossible due to intermittent sound and a metallic buzzing.

The digital development ministry said Telegram and WhatsApp had ignored repeated requests to take measures to stop their platforms being used for activities such as fraud and terrorism. The blocking measures would be lifted should the platforms comply with Russian law, the ministry said.