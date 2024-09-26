Russia reports more gains in east Ukraine

Kremlin says forcing Russia into peace would be ‘fatal mistake’

Russia's army said yesterday it had captured two more villages in eastern Ukraine, the latest gains for its advancing troops.

Moscow's soldiers have claimed a series of territorial gains in the area over the course of 2024, pressing on even as Kyiv mounts its own cross-border offensive into Russian territory.

The defence ministry in Moscow said its troops had "liberated the settlements" of Gostre and Grigorivka in the Donetsk region, in a statement posted on Telegram.

Gostre is a small village located 30 kilometres (18 miles) west of Donetsk city, the capital of a region Moscow claims to have annexed. Grigorivka lies close to the hilltop town of Chasiv Yar, another key Russian target.

Military correspondents have also reported that Ukraine faces a precarious situation in Vugledar, a former coal mining town further south in the Donetsk region where heavy fighting is underway.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin said yesterday that "forcing" Russia into peace would be a "fatal mistake," rejecting comments made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the United Nations.

Zelensky said Tuesday that Russia can only be forced into a peace settlement and vowed not to negotiate on Moscow's terms to end the conflict.