Russia proposes new Ukraine talks in Istanbul

Russia said Wednesday it wanted new talks with Ukraine in Istanbul next Monday to present its plan for a peace settlement, but Kyiv said it needed to see the proposal in advance for the meeting to yield results.

Diplomatic efforts to end the three-year conflict have accelerated in recent months, but Moscow has repeatedly rejected calls for an unconditional ceasefire and shown no signs of scaling back its maximalist demands.

The two sides previously met in Istanbul on May 16, their first direct talks in over three years. That encounter failed to yield a breakthrough.

Kremlin yesterday said it was waiting for Kyiv's response to the proposed talks in Istanbul. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on Russia and Ukraine not to "shut the door".

Meanwhile, Russian army had captured three more villages in eastern Ukraine, with its troops pressing on.