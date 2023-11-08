Russia-Myanmar kick off joint naval drills

The head of Russia's navy met Myanmar's junta chief ahead of joint naval exercises due to begin yesterday, according to Myanmar state media, the first combined drills by the two countries at loggerheads with the West.

The security exercises involving Russia's Pacific Fleet and Myanmar's navy will continue until November 9 in the Andaman Sea, according to the Global New Light of Myanmar.

Both navies will contribute ships and aircraft to drills simulating the "prevention of air, water surface and underwater dangers and maritime security measures", the newspaper said.

Ahead of the exercise Russian naval chief Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov met junta leader Min Aung Hlaing aboard the Russian destroyer Admiral Tributs and briefed him on the ship's capabilities, the newspaper said.