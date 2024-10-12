World
AFP, Ashgabat
Sat Oct 12, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Sat Oct 12, 2024 02:36 AM

Most Viewed

World
C ASIA MEETING

Russia, Iran hail ‘close’ world views

AFP, Ashgabat
Sat Oct 12, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Sat Oct 12, 2024 02:36 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian yesterday hailed their "close" views on world affairs, with the Russian leader saying ties with Tehran were a "priority" for Moscow.

The pair held a meeting in Turkmenistan, one of the world's most secretive states, amid soaring tensions in the Middle East, with Israeli air strikes on  Lebanon's capital Beirut that it says are aimed at Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Relations between Russia and Iran -- both under Western sanctions -- have strengthened massively since the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine in 2022, with Tehran widely believed to be supplying Moscow with weapons.

"Relations with Iran are a priority for us, they are developing very successfully," Putin said.

"We are actively working together on the international arena, and our views of events in the world are often very close," he added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

‘ইলিশের এত দাম কখনো দেখিনি’

২ দিনে বেড়েছে ৪০০ টাকা।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

মাতারবাড়ী গভীর সমুদ্রবন্দর প্রকল্পের খরচ বাড়ছে যেসব কারণে

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে