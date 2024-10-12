Russia, Iran hail ‘close’ world views

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian yesterday hailed their "close" views on world affairs, with the Russian leader saying ties with Tehran were a "priority" for Moscow.

The pair held a meeting in Turkmenistan, one of the world's most secretive states, amid soaring tensions in the Middle East, with Israeli air strikes on Lebanon's capital Beirut that it says are aimed at Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah.

Relations between Russia and Iran -- both under Western sanctions -- have strengthened massively since the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine in 2022, with Tehran widely believed to be supplying Moscow with weapons.

"Relations with Iran are a priority for us, they are developing very successfully," Putin said.

"We are actively working together on the international arena, and our views of events in the world are often very close," he added.