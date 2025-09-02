Russia, India stand together ‘in difficult times’

Modi tells ‘dear friend’ Putin during talks on SCO sidelines

Director of the Executive Committee of SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS), Ularbek Sharsheev, Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov, Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian, and SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev pose during a photo session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit 2025, with Chinese President Xi Jinping, at the Meijiang Convention and Exhibition Centre in Tianjin, China, yesterday. Photo: REUTERS

India's Narendra Modi told Vladimir Putin yesterday that India and Russia stood side by side even in difficult times after the Kremlin chief called the Indian prime minister his "dear friend" and gave him a lift in his armoured limousine.

China and India are the biggest buyers of crude oil from Russia, the world's second largest exporter. Trump has imposed additional tariffs on India over the purchases but there is no sign that India or China are going to stop them.

On the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in China's port city of Tianjin, Modi held Putin's hand as they walked towards Chinese President Xi Jinping. All three smiled as they spoke, surrounded by translators.

Later, Modi posted a picture on X of him and Putin inside the armoured Aurus limousine used by the Russian leader.

Putin often travels with the Aurus on foreign trips and has occasionally offered rides to fellow leaders - or even gifted the vehicle, as he did to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2024.

"Even in the most difficult situations, India and Russia have always walked shoulder to shoulder," Modi said. "Our close cooperation is important not only for the people of both countries but also for global peace, stability and prosperity."

At the bilateral meeting, Putin addressed Modi in Russian as "Dear Mr Prime Minister, dear friend."

"Russia and India have maintained special relations for decades, friendly and trusting. This is the foundation for the development of our relations in the future," Putin said.

Modi said he welcomed recent efforts aimed at stopping the war in Ukraine, which he hoped would end as soon as possible. On Saturday, Modi reaffirmed his support for a peaceful settlement during a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Modi's office said.