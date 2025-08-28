Russia hits Ukrainian energy facilities

3 killed; 100,000 left without power; Kremlin views possible European troops in Ukraine ‘negatively’

Ukrainian Air Force said it had downed 74 drones out of 95 launched by Russia

Kremlin praises efforts by the US to achieve peace in Ukraine

Russia launched a massive drone attack on energy and gas transport infrastructure across six Ukrainian regions overnight, killing three people and leaving more than 100,000 people without power, Ukrainian officials said yesterday.

Russian forces significantly damaged gas transport infrastructure in Poltava region and struck equipment at one of the key substations in the Sumy region, the energy ministry said on the Telegram messaging service.

The attacks left more than 100,000 people without power in the Poltava, Sumy and Chernihiv regions, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Ukraine's main gas production facilities are located in Poltava and Kharkiv regions. Kharkiv region was also hit overnight, as were the regions of Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk, the energy ministry said.

In recent weeks, Russia has stepped up attacks on Ukrainian gas production and import infrastructure despite efforts by US President Donald Trump to end the war in Ukraine, reports Reuters.

"We regard the Russian attacks as a continuation of the Russian Federation's deliberate policy of destroying Ukraine's civilian infrastructure ahead of the heating season," the energy ministry said.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin yesterday praised efforts by the United States to achieve peace in Ukraine, saying this month's US-Russia summit in Alaska had been "meaningful and necessary."

But Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Moscow took a negative view of European proposals regarding security guarantees for Kyiv. He reiterated Russia's longstanding position that no troops from Nato countries should be deployed to Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Air Force said it had downed 74 drones out of 95 launched by Russia overnight, and that 21 drones had struck nine locations around the country.

Ukraine had faced a serious gas shortage since Russian missile strikes earlier this year prompted a 40 percent drop in production.

Ukraine's energy ministry said last week that energy facilities had been attacked 2,900 times since March 2025. The attack on Poltava region temporarily cut power to consumers, which has since been restored, Governor Volodymyr Kohut said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine criticised Russia for setting out plans to withdraw from the Council of Europe's treaty for the prevention of torture, saying the proposal was a tacit admission of guilt by Moscow.