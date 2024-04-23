Russia hits TV tower in Ukraine’s Kharkiv

Claims second gain in two days in Donetsk region

A Russian air attack on Ukraine's second biggest city, Kharkiv, hit TV broadcast infrastructure, prompting disruptions with the signal, a local official said.

"At the moment, there are interruptions in the digital TV signal," regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said. There were no casualties, he added.

Russia said yesterday its forces had taken control of the village of Novomykhailivka 40 km southwest of the Ukrainian city of Donetsk, the second advance it has announced in two days. Reuters could not independently verify the Russian gain, reported by the defence ministry.

Ukraine's General Staff said in its regular morning report that Kyiv's forces continued to hold back Russian attempts to advance near the village.