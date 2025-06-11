Apple has chosen Alibaba as its artificial intelligence (AI) partner in China, marking a strategic move to regain lost ground in the world’s largest smartphone market. Image: Apple Store, Pudong, Shanghai/Wikimedia Commons

A Russian court on Tuesday fined U.S. tech giant Apple AAPL.O six million roubles ($76,510) for violating Russian rules on what Moscow calls "LGBT propaganda," the state TASS news agency reported.

Russia in 2023 widened existing restrictions on the promotion of "non-traditional sexual relations" amid a broader crackdown on LGBT rights, part of President Vladimir Putin's push to uphold what he calls traditional values.

Apple was fined three million roubles in two civil cases on Tuesday, TASS reported. Apple was last month fined a total of 7.5 million roubles for the same offence.

Apple AAPL.O did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.