World
Reuters
Wed Jun 11, 2025 08:22 AM
Last update on: Wed Jun 11, 2025 08:26 AM

Most Viewed

World
World

Russia fines Apple for violating 'LGBT propaganda' law, TASS reports

Wed Jun 11, 2025 08:22 AM
Last update on: Wed Jun 11, 2025 08:26 AM
Reuters
Wed Jun 11, 2025 08:22 AM Last update on: Wed Jun 11, 2025 08:26 AM
Apple Shanghai
Apple has chosen Alibaba as its artificial intelligence (AI) partner in China, marking a strategic move to regain lost ground in the world’s largest smartphone market. Image: Apple Store, Pudong, Shanghai/Wikimedia Commons

A Russian court on Tuesday fined U.S. tech giant Apple AAPL.O six million roubles ($76,510) for violating Russian rules on what Moscow calls "LGBT propaganda," the state TASS news agency reported.

Russia in 2023 widened existing restrictions on the promotion of "non-traditional sexual relations" amid a broader crackdown on LGBT rights, part of President Vladimir Putin's push to uphold what he calls traditional values.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Apple was fined three million roubles in two civil cases on Tuesday, TASS reported. Apple was last month fined a total of 7.5 million roubles for the same offence.

Apple AAPL.O did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|অর্থনীতি

জিডিপি প্রবৃদ্ধির পূর্বাভাস অপরিবর্তিত রাখল বিশ্বব্যাংক

গত এপ্রিল একই পূর্বাভাস দিয়েছিল সংস্থাটি।

৯ ঘণ্টা আগে
|রাজনীতি

অন্তর্বর্তী সরকারকে নির্বাচনের সময়সূচি পুনর্বিবেচনার আহ্বান ফখরুলের

১৩ ঘণ্টা আগে