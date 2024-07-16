Russia downs 22 Ukrainian drones

Russia downed 22 Ukrainian drones overnight in the west of the country and over Crimea, Moscow's defence ministry said yesterday.

"Over the past night... air defense systems on duty destroyed and intercepted 22 UAVs", the ministry said in a Telegram post.

Fifteen drones were shot down over the Russian border region of Bryansk, six over Crimea, and one over Lipetsk.

Separately, the governor of Kursk said three more Ukrainian drones had been downed there.

Ukraine has stepped up its attacks on Russian territory this year, targeting both energy sites that it says fuel Russia's military. Both sides have used drones, including larger self-detonating craft with ranges stretching hundreds of kilometres, extensively throughout the conflict, which began in February 2022.