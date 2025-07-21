Russia downs 142 Ukrainian drones

27 of them intercepted over Moscow region

Russia's defence ministry and the mayor of Moscow said it had downed 142 drones early yesterday, including 27 over the Moscow region.

The drones were reportedly shot down over a number regions in the European part of Russia, as well as over the Black Sea.

The latest attacks included four drones headed toward the Russian capital, which were downed yesterday morning, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram.

According to Russia's aviation watchdog Rosaviatsia, four major airports serving Moscow - Sheremetyevo, Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovskiy - were affected, resulting in 134 flights being redirected. By 1000 Moscow time, only two airports remained closed to air traffic - Vnukovo in the Moscow region and Grabtsevo in the Kaluga.

Meanwhile, Russian forces have taken control of the village of Bila Hora in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region, state-run RIA news agency reported, citing the Russian defence ministry.

Ukraine's President Zelensky said on Saturday evening that Kyiv has sent Moscow an offer to hold another round of peace talks next week, and that he wanted to speed up negotiations for a ceasefire.