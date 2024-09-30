Russia downs 125 drones

Thwarts Ukraine’s attempts to enter Kursk region

The Russian defence ministry said yesterday its air defence downed 125 Ukrainian drones overnight, while a residential apartment was hit in the western city of Voronezh according to the local governor.

Separately, the governor of the western region of Belgorod, Vyacheslav Gladkov, in an account of the drone and shelling attacks over the past 24 hours, said one man died in the border town of Shebekino, while eight civilians were injured in the wider region.

Meanwhile, the defence ministry said its forces had repelled six new Ukrainian attempts to enter its western Kursk region and had also taken control of the settlement of Makiivka in eastern Ukraine's Luhansk region.

The ministry said in a post on the Telegram messaging app that its forces, with the support of aircraft and artillery rounds, repelled attempts to enter the region near the village of Novy Put, some 79 kilometres (50 miles) west of Sudzha, a strategic crossing point for Russian natural gas exports to Europe via Ukraine.