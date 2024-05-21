Russia claims control of Ukrainian village in east

Russia said yesterday its forces had captured the Ukrainian village of Bilogorivka, one of the few remaining settlements in the eastern Lugansk region under Kyiv's control.

Lugansk is one of four Ukrainian regions that Moscow claimed to have annexed in 2022 and taking full control of it has long been a priority for the Kremlin.

"As a result of active combat operations, units of the Southern grouping of troops completely liberated the settlement of Bilogorivka," the Russian defence ministry said.

Bilogorivka, which had a population of about 800 people before the conflict, was a symbol of Ukrainian resistance in Lugansk region and was retaken by Kyiv's forces in 2022.

Meanwhile, Russian shelling killed two people in southern Ukraine, regional authorities said yesterday, after the country intercepted a swarm of Iranian-designed attack drones launched by Russia overnight. The civilians were killed in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions that the Kremlin claimed to have annexed in late 2022, despite not fully controlling them.