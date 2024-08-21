Russia battles blaze at oil depot

Firefighters work at the site of an infrastructure facility hit by a Russian drone strike in the Ternopil region, Ukraine yesterday. Photo: AFP

Hundreds of Russian firefighters in the southern Rostov region were battling a massive fire at an oil depot yesterday for a third day after it was hit in a Ukrainian drone attack.

Russia has said dozens of firefighters have been injured in the blaze, which has intensified since the fuel storage facility in the city of Proletarsk was struck on Sunday morning. Around 520 firefighters were now involved in tackling the fire, the state-run TASS news agency reported yesterday, citing the head of the local administration.

The fire had spread to an area of 10,000 square metres, it added. Videos on social media showed a massive orange flame over an industrial site, with thick dark smoke rising into the air. A local state of emergency was introduced on Monday.

Meanwhile, Russian forces said yesterday they had captured the key hub of New York in eastern Ukraine, as Moscow presses on with its offensive.

The defence ministry said its troops had captured "one of the largest settlements of the Toretsk agglomeration and the strategically important logistics hub (of) Novgorodskoye", referring to the town in Ukraine's Donetsk region by its former name.