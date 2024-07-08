Ruins of 4,000-yr-old temple found in Peru

A team of archaeologists have discovered the ruins of what appears to be a 4,000-year-old ceremonial temple buried in a sand dune of northern Peru, alongside skeletal human remains which may have been offerings for religious rituals.

The ruins were discovered in the sandy desert district of Zana, in the South American country's Lambayeque region, a short stretch from the Pacific Ocean and some 780 km north of the capital Lima.

"We are still waiting for radio-carbon dating to confirm the date, but the evidence suggests this religious construction could be part of a religious tradition of temples built on Peru's northern coast during that period," said Luis Muro, an archaeologist from Peru's Pontifical Catholic University who led the research.

Muro's team found the skeletal remains of three adults between the walls and bases of what was once a multi-storey structure, one of which was accompanied by offerings and possibly wrapped in a kind of linen or clothing, he said.

One of the temple walls sports a high-relief drawing of a mythological figure with a human body and a bird's head, a design which Muro said predates the pre-Hispanic Chavin culture which populated the central Peruvian coast for over half a millennium from around 900 BC.