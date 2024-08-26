World
Reuters
Mon Aug 26, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Aug 26, 2024 12:20 AM

Most Viewed

World
EAST UKRAINE

Reuters staff missing in Russian strike on hotel

Reuters
Mon Aug 26, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Mon Aug 26, 2024 12:20 AM

A member of the Reuters team covering the war in Ukraine was missing and two others were hospitalised after a Russian strike on a hotel in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk.

In a statement, the news agency said that the Hotel Sapphire, where a six-person Reuters crew was staying, was hit by a strike on Saturday.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"One of our colleagues is unaccounted for, while another two have been taken to hospital for treatment," the agency said.

"Three other colleagues have been accounted for. We are urgently seeking more information, working with the authorities in Kramatorsk, and supporting our colleagues and their families. We will give an update when we have more information," it added.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
ডিএমপি
|বাংলাদেশ

সচিবালয়-প্রধান উপদেষ্টার বাসভবনের আশেপাশে সভা-বিক্ষোভ নিষিদ্ধ

ডিএমপি থেকে দেওয়া সংবাদ বিজ্ঞপ্তিতে এ তথ্য জানানো হয়েছে।

৪৫ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

আনসারদের সরিয়ে খুলেছে সচিবালয়ের গেট, বের হচ্ছেন কর্মকর্তা-কর্মচারীরা

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification