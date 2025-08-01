World
Return soldiers taken in border clashes

Fri Aug 1, 2025 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri Aug 1, 2025 12:00 AM
Cambodia urges Thailand as truce holds
Reuters
Fri Aug 1, 2025 12:00 AM

Cambodia yesterday accused Thailand of detaining 20 of its soldiers and killing another in post-ceasefire incidents, as a fragile peace held for a third day along their disputed border.

Five days of intense clashes between the Southeast Asian neighbours that began last week killed at least 43 people, many of them civilians, and displaced more than 300,000, until a truce brokered in Malaysia on Monday halted the fighting.

Thailand has since accused Cambodian troops of violating the ceasefire multiple times, a charge denied by authorities in Phnom Penh, who instead allege that the Thai military has wrongfully detained a number of its soldiers.

"We appeal to the Thai side to promptly return all 20 of our forces, including other forces if any are under Thai control," Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet said yesterday.

In a statement, senior Cambodian defence official Lieutenant General Rath Dararoth said one Cambodian soldier had died in Thai custody since the ceasefire and his body had been returned. He did not provide further details.

