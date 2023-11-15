Rescuers in India drill to reach workers

Rescue workers yesterday battled to reach 40 Indian workers trapped inside a collapsed Himalayan highway tunnel for almost 60 hours, drilling through debris to fix a wide steel pipe which they hope can be used to pull the men out.

The trapped men are safe and healthy, authorities said, and are being supplied food, water and oxygen through a pipe. Officials are also in regular contact with them.

The 4.5-km tunnel, which is being built in Uttarakhand on a national highway that is part of the Char Dham Hindu pilgrimage route, caved in around 5:30 am on Sunday.

The debris covered an area of 40 metres and the 40 men were stuck in an area of about 50-60 metres.