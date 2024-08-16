Record number of forest fires in Brazil Amazon

The Brazilian Amazon has recorded more than 37,000 forest fires so far this year, the worst number in nearly two decades, according to satellite data released Wednesday.

The number was 111 percent higher than in the same period of 2023, said Brazil's National Institute for Space Research (INPE).

Since the INPE started collecting data in 1998, more fires were recorded in the same period only in 2005, 2004 and 2003.

From January 1 to August 13, a total of 37,835 fires were noted in the Brazilian Amazon this year.

The Amazon suffered a historic drought between June and November last year, conducive to fires that have also affected the Pantanal, one of the world's largest tropical wetlands which lies south of the rainforest.