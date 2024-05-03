Rebuilding bombed Gaza homes may take 80 yrs: UN

Palestinians transport their belongings on a cart on a road lined with damaged buildings in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday. The Palestinian Embassy in Egypt is seeking temporary residency permits for tens of thousands of people who have arrived from Gaza during the Israeli offensive. Photo: AFP

Rebuilding homes in the Gaza Strip could drag into the next century if the pace follows the trend of previous conflicts, according to a UN report released yesterday.

Nearly seven months of Israeli bombardment have caused billions of dollars in damage, leaving many of the crowded strip's high-rise concrete buildings reduced to heaps, with a UN official referring to a "moonscape" of destruction.

Palestinian data shows that around 80,000 homes have been destroyed in the conflict. Israeli strikes have killed tens of thousands of Palestinians.

The assessment, released by the UN Development Programme, said Gaza needs "approximately 80 years to restore all the fully destroyed housing units".

However, in a best-case scenario in which construction materials are delivered five times as fast as in the last crisis in 2021, it could be done by 2040, the report said.

The UNDP assessment makes a series of projections on the offensive's socioeconomic impact based on the duration of the current conflict, projecting decades of ongoing suffering.

"Unprecedented levels of human losses, capital destruction, and the steep rise in poverty in such a short period of time will precipitate a serious development crisis that jeopardises the future of generations to come," said UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner.

In a scenario where the offensive lasts nine months, poverty is set to increase from 38.8 percent of Gaza's population at the end of 2023 to 60.7 percent, dragging a large portion of the middle class below the poverty line, the report said.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) said on Wednesday that Gaza is filled with more debris and rubble than Ukraine, with the mammoth task of clearing it made all the more costly and dangerous by the sheer amount of asbestos and unexploded ordnance.

Six months into the offensive, the UNMAS estimated the amount of debris in the Gaza Strip at 37 million tonnes in mid-April, or 300 kgs per square metre.