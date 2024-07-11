World
AFP, Vienna
Thu Jul 11, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Thu Jul 11, 2024 12:00 AM

World

Ready to help restore peace in Ukraine

Modi tells Austrian Chancellor Nehammer
AFP, Vienna
Thu Jul 11, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Thu Jul 11, 2024 12:00 AM

India stands ready to give all possible support to restoring peace to war-torn Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said yesterday in Vienna after a Kremlin visit criticised by Kyiv.

Modi arrived in Vienna late Tuesday after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, where the Indian leader urged "peace through dialogue", saying that "war cannot solve problems".

"This is not an age of war. Problems cannot be solved on the battlefield," Modi told reporters in Vienna alongside Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer.

Modi said India and Austria stand "ready to provide all possible support" to "rapidly restore peace and stability". Nehammer said both countries shared "common goal" to achieve a "comprehensive and lasting peace, in accordance with UN Charter".

