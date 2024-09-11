Reactions to Kamala Harris and Donald Trump's debate performances

Democratic presidential nominee and US Vice President Kamala Harris visits a watch party after participating in a presidential debate with Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, September 10, 2024. REUTERS

Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and her Republican rival Donald Trump faced off on Tuesday in their first presidential debate of the 2024 presidential election. Below are reactions from political strategists, politicians, and donors:

MARC SHORT, FORMER CHIEF OF STAFF TO VP PENCE

"Trump missed an opportunity to stay focused prosecuting the case against Biden-Harris on the economy and border and instead took her bait and chased down rabbit holes on election denialism and immigrants eating our pets. Harris passed the test of looking presidential and Trump didn't expose her historically radical positions. The impact will likely extend to competitive House races."

KAREN FINNEY, DEMOCRATIC STRATEGIST

"This is going to be remembered as the one of the most impressive debate performances in modern politics. The VP is doing exactly what she needed to do: talk about her vision and policy ideas, illustrate the contrast between herself and Trump and stay out the way of his unraveling. He is rambling, making things up and spouting lies and nonsense faster than the fact checkers can keep up."

CHRIS BORICK, POLITICAL SCIENCE PROFESSOR AND POLLSTER AT MUHLENBERG COLLEGE IN PENNSYLVANIA

"I suspect the debate won't lead to much movement in the polls. They both held pretty tight to their game plans. Harris baited Trump with some degree of success, but I don't think he ever departed far from the messages he wanted to deliver."

RON BONJEAN, REPUBLICAN STRATEGIST

"While Harris was able to get under Trump's skin with her well-prepared attacks, it's still not clear that she overwhelmingly convinced these voters to finally make up their minds from this exchange. The question now is how much she actually moved the needle. However, Trump didn't do himself any favors by agreeing to do this debate."

AMY KOCH, REPUBLICAN STRATEGIST

"It is clear Trump prepped for this debate. It's the most on message - save eating dogs departure - he has ever been. He missed (an) opportunity on immigration because of dogs and he should try to bring it back at some point."

ERICK ERICKSON, CONSERVATIVE COMMENTATOR

"Trump lost the debate and whining about the moderators doesn't change it. He didn't lose because of their behavior. He lost because of his own performance while his lips were moving, not theirs."

DAN EBERHART, REPUBLICAN DONOR

"I only saw one commander in chief on the stage. Trump looked focused, strong and in command of the issues."

JEREMI SURI, PROFESSOR OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS AND HISTORY AT THE UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT AUSTIN

"Harris was near perfect. She emphasized core issues - abortion, small businesses, American leadership of the world. She went on the offensive against Trump, made him defensive, without appearing shrill. Trump was defensive and angry and ranting, and it showed."

WHIT AYRES, REPUBLICAN POLLSTER

"After tonight, I don't think Donald Trump will be insisting on another debate."