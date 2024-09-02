Raisi chopper crash caused by weather: Iran

World
AFP, Tehran
Mon Sep 2, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Mon Sep 2, 2024 12:00 AM

Iran's final investigation into the May helicopter crash that killed president Ebrahim Raisi has found it was caused by bad weather, the body investigating the case said yesterday.

The helicopter carrying 63-year-old Raisi and his entourage came down on a fog-shrouded mountainside in northern Iran, killing the president and seven others, and triggering snap elections.

The main cause of the helicopter crash was the "complex climatic and atmospheric conditions of the region in the spring", the special board investigating the dimensions and causes of the helicopter accident said, according to state broadcaster IRIB.

The report added that "the sudden emergence of a thick mass of dense and rising fog" caused the helicopter's collision into the mountain.

