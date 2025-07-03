Quad ministers condemn April attack in Indian Kashmir

Pledge mineral co-operation

The Quad grouping of the United States, India, Japan and Australia called on Tuesday for the perpetrators of an attack that killed 26 in India-administered Kashmir to be brought to justice without delay.

The April 22 attack sparked heavy fighting between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan in the latest escalation of a decades-old rivalry as India blamed it on Pakistan, which denied responsibility while calling for a neutral investigation.

The US State Department issued a joint statement by the foreign ministers of the grouping, who met in Washington, but stopped short of naming Pakistan or blaming Islamabad.

"The Quad unequivocally condemns all acts of terrorism and violent extremism in all its forms and manifestations, including cross-border terrorism," the ministers said in the statement.

They called on all members of the United Nations to cooperate actively with "all relevant authorities" in delivering justice to the "perpetrators, organizers, and financiers of this reprehensible act", without any delay.

The US also announced the launch of a critical minerals initiative with Australia, India and Japan as part of efforts to counter China, although ties between the partners have been strained by trade frictions and other disagreements.

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on X the meeting had been "very productive." In welcoming his counterparts, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the Quad countries important strategic partners and said it was time to "deliver action" on specific issues.