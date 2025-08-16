Putin says 'understanding' with Trump on Ukraine

US President Donald Trump (R) and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands at the end of a joint press conference after participating in a US-Russia summit on Ukraine at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, on August 15, 2025. Photo: AFP/Drew Angerer

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday spoke of an "understanding" reached with US counterpart Donald Trump which he said could bring peace in Ukraine, without giving any details.

The leaders met for a highly anticipated summit in Alaska to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine and ways towards peace, but there was no apparent breakthrough deal.

"We hope that the understanding we have reached will... pave the way for peace in Ukraine," Putin said at a joint press conference with Trump after their talks.

He said Moscow expected "that Kyiv and the European capitals will perceive all this in a constructive manner and will not create any obstacles".

He also warned against "attempts to disrupt the emerging progress through provocation or behind-the-scenes intrigues."

The summit was held without Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky who was not invited to talks, raising concerns in Europe that Moscow and Washington would try to decide Ukraine's fate behind its back.

Putin and Trump praised the meeting, with the Russian leader branding it as "constructive" and held in "mutually respectful atmosphere."

Speaking about Ukraine, Putin said Russia was "sincerely interested in putting an end" to the conflict in Ukraine but called for Russia's "legitimate concerns" to be taken into account.

"I have said more than once that for Russia, the events in Ukraine are associated with fundamental threats to our national security," Putin said.

He added that "a fair balance in the security sphere in Europe and in the world as a whole must be restored."

Russia has in the past repeatedly called on Ukraine to abandon its ambitions to join NATO and cede its eastern regions that Moscow claims to have annexed.

Ukraine has rejected the idea and called for any peace deal to include security guarantees to prevent Russia from attacking again.

Putin, landing in Alaska, stepped onto Western soil for the first time since he ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, a war that has killed tens of thousands of people.

On Friday he offered to host Trump in Moscow, extending the apparent invitation during their press conference.

"Next time in Moscow," Putin told Trump in English after the US president said he would "probably see you again very soon."

"Oh, that's an interesting one," Trump responded. "I'll get a little heat on that one, but I could see it possibly happening."