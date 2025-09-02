Putin defends invasion of Ukraine

Blames West; Kyiv says Russia linked to lawmaker’s killing

Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday sought to defend his Ukraine offensive to Moscow's allies, blaming the West for triggering the three-and-a-half year war that has killed tens of thousands and devastated much of eastern Ukraine.

"This crisis was not triggered by Russia's attack on Ukraine, but was a result of a coup in Ukraine, which was supported and provoked by the West," Putin said at a summit of the the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation in the Chinese city of Tianjin.

That is a reference to Ukraine's 2013-2014 pro-European revolution, which ousted a pro-Russian president.

Moscow responded by annexing the Crimean peninsula and backing pro-Russian separatists in the east, triggering a civil war.

"The second reason for the crisis is the West's constant attempts to drag Ukraine into Nato," the Russian president added.

Meanwhile, Kyiv said yesterday that Russia was linked to the weekend assassination of a pro-Western Ukrainian politician after the arrest of a suspect alleged to have carried out the shooting dressed as a courier.