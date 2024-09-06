Putin backs Harris for US president

Russian President Vladimir Putin yesterday said he supported Kamala Harris in November's US presidential election, an apparent wry remark that led to a renewed call from Washington for the Kremlin to "stop interfering".

Putin was speaking a day after the United States issued indictments accusing Moscow of vote interference.

The Kremlin leader frequently comments on political and social issues in the United States, often in a mocking way.

He said last year that the US political system was "rotten" and that Washington could not lecture other countries about democracy.

US officials have repeatedly warned of efforts by foreign powers to meddle in the upcoming US election, accusing Moscow of seeking to influence US ballots dating back to the 2016 contest between Trump and Hillary Clinton.

"Firstly, Biden recommended all his supporters support Mrs Harris," Putin said during a ress meet at Russia's Eastern Economic Forum.

Biden withdrew from the race in July amid concerns about his age and health, endorsing Vice President Harris to top the Democratic Party's ticket.

"Here, we are going to do that too, we're going to support her," Putin told the audience, with a wry smile.